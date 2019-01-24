Pak conducts launch of short range ballistic missile ‘Nasr’

RAWALPINDI: Pakistan successfully conducted the training launch of short range surface to surface ballistic missile “Nasr” on Thursday, said the military’s media wing.

Training launch of surface to surface ballistic missile Nasr today by Pakistan. pic.twitter.com/OG4HaM8pt0 — Maj Gen Asif Ghafoor (@OfficialDGISPR) January 24, 2019

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations, the exercise was carried out to enhance the operational efficiency of Army Strategic Forces Command besides re-validating the desired technical parameters.

“Nasr is a high precision, shoot and scoot Weapon System that has augmented Full Spectrum Deterrence posture remaining within the precincts of policy of Credible Minimum Deterrence, against prevailing and evolving threat spectrum more effectively including enemy’s ballistic missile defence and other Air Defence Systems with the ability of in-flight maneuverability,” adds ISPR. “It also involved the launching of quad salvo for desired effects.”

The launch was witnessed by General Zubair Mahmood Hayat, Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee, Director General Strategic Plans Division, Commander Army Strategic Forces Command, Chairman NESCOM, senior officers from the Army Strategic Forces Command, scientists and engineers of strategic organizations.

Chairman JCS Committee appreciated the standard of training and operational preparedness of Army Strategic Forces Command apart from congratulating the scientists and engineers on developing this sophisticated Weapon System to enhance Pakistan’s deterrence capability.

He also expressed his complete confidence in effective command, control and security of all strategic assets and measures being taken to augment these aspects.

The President and Prime Minister of Pakistan and Services Chiefs have also congratulated on successful conduct of the training launch.

