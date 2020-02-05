KABUL: Pakistan’s Embassy in Kabul remained successful on Wednesday in holding the Kashmir Solidarity Day event despite obstacles being created from the Afghan authorities, ARY NEWS reported.

According to sources, a large number of guests attended the event held inside Pakistan’s Embassy in the Afghan capital. Organization of Islamic Conference (OIC) ambassador to Afghanistan was the chief guest of the event.

The Afghan authorities created hurdles for the guests to enter the embassy premises from the main gate as it made heavy deployment of security personnel outside the embassy premises.

On Tuesday, diplomatic sources have revealed that Pakistan’s Embassy in Kabul has been stopped from observing Kashmir Solidarity Day scheduled to take place on February 5.

An event scheduled to be held at the Intercontinental hotel, Afghanistan tomorrow has been called off.

Read More: Pakistan takes up diplomats harassment issue with Kabul govt

Hotel management has alleged that the Afghan Government higher-ups have instructed them to cancel the reservation of the hall.

It is pertinent to mention here that prior to this during the observance of ‘Black Day’ on occasion of India’s republic day was also shrouded in controversy when Pakistani diplomats attending the event were reportedly harassed by Afghan authorities.

