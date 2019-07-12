Pak-India Track-II talks begin in Islamabad today

ISLAMABAD: The first round of Track-II dialogue between Pakistan and India has begun in Islamabad on Friday, ARY News reported.

According to details, the talks between the Pakistani and Indian officials will continue for two days, while the second round will take place in New Delhi during the month of September.

The dialogue has been organised on an unofficial level, by the Regional Peace Institute (RPI).

“Track-II diplomacy is the first step to improve relations between the governments of both the countries,” said Regional Peace Institute (RPI) chief Rauf Hassan, adding that the main objective of the talks is to bring the youth of the two countries to peace.

This is the first dialogue between the two countries after tensions rose in February.

Pakistan and India will hold a meeting on Sunday to discuss the draft agreement for finalizing the modalities of Kartarpur Corridor.

At the weekly news briefing in Islamabad on Thursday, Foreign Office Spokesperson Dr Muhammad Faisal said the Indian delegation will come to Pakistan for the talks to be held at Wagah.

Comments

comments