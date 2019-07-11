Pak-India Track-II talks to begin in Islamabad today

ISLAMABAD: The first round of Track-II dialogue between Pakistan and India will begin in Islamabad on Friday, ARY News reported.

According to details, the talks will continue for two days, while the second round will take place in New Delhi.

The dialogue has been organised by the Regional Peace Institute (RPI). The officials from the Foreign Office will also attend the dialogues.

This would be the first dialogues between two countries after tensions rose in February.

“Track-II diplomacy is the first step to improve relations between the governments of both the countries,” said Regional Peace Institute (RPI) chief Rauf Hassan, adding that the main objective of the talks is to bring the youth of the two countries to peace.

Pakistan and India will hold a meeting on Sunday to discuss the draft agreement for finalizing the modalities of Kartarpur Corridor.

At the weekly news briefing in Islamabad on Thursday, Foreign Office Spokesperson Dr Muhammad Faisal said the Indian delegation will come to Pakistan for the talks to be held at Wagah.

The spokesperson said that the International Court of Justice will give its judgment in Kulbhushan Yadav case on the 17th of this month. He said we cannot prejudge the judgment but said Pakistan fully contested the case before the ICJ.

Referring to the Indian atrocities in occupied Kashmir, the Foreign Office spokesperson said Pakistan has welcomed the second report of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights and also welcome their demand for sending a fact-finding mission to the occupied territory.

