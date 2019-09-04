Pak-India war may have horrible impacts on entire region: AJK president   

ISLAMABAD: Azad Jammu and Kashmir President Sardar Masood Khan has said that India has virtually started war which may have horrible impacts on the whole region, Radio Pakistan reported.

Addressing a conference in Islamabad, Masood Khan said that amidst latest round of Indian repression, mass influx of civilian population and refugees from occupied Kashmir cannot be ruled out.

He underlined the need to get prepared to tackle any situation.

Sardar Masood Khan said, “Indian rulers are implementing a well thought out strategy under which they have declared their own Muslim citizens, Pakistan and the Kashmiri people as their enemies and have started actions against them.”

He said that India intended to become a big economic and military power but it considered Pakistan a hurdle in the way of its designs and as such it wanted to destabilize Pakistan at all costs.

Touching upon the action of August 5, the AJK president said that it was a systematic attack by India against Pakistan and the Kashmiri people which was designed to end the Kashmir issue by force and to silence the voice of Kashmiri people once and for all.

However, this action has proved counterproductive, and it had not only united the Kashmiris but also awakened the international community to a great extent, he concluded.

