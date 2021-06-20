Pak-Iran rail service restored after 30 hours

CHAGHI: After suspension of 30 hours, the rail services between Pakistan and Iran has been restored, ARY News reported on Sunday.

The Pak-Iran rail service was suspended, when six wagons of a Quetta-bound freight train overturned near Dalbandin tehsil of Chaghi district on Saturday.

The freight train was travelling from Iran’s Zahedan city to Quetta when six of its wagons overturned, suspending the Pak-Iran rail service.

As per, the railway authorities, the track has been restored on emergency basis and the Quetta-bound freight train has left for its stop.

Officials of the Pakistan Railways had said the wagons overturned due to sand dunes covering the tracks.

Balochistan’s Chaghi district, particularly Dalbandin, is sandy and dusty. Trains passing through the area often get stuck when the tracks are covered with sand due to winds.

Last week, six tankers of a water supply train got derailed due to sand covering the tracks.

