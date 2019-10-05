Pak-Iran travel gate at Taftan to remain closed for 16 days

Pakistan-Iran traveling gate “Raahdari” at Taftan area of Chagai district will remain closed for the next sixteen days from today.

The people who had recently crossed through this gate and their permits expired would be allowed to return back to their homes from both sides.

Earlier in February, Iran’s Ambassador to Islamabad Mehdi Honardoost called for opening new gates on the border to enhance bilateral trade and people-to-people contacts between the two countries.

The ambassador had proposed the crossing points at Mand-Pishin and Gabd-Rimdan, saying that these two points have immense potential to improve relations between two countries.

“Opening the crossing points of Mand-Pishin and Gabd-Rimdan has an immense potential to improve border cooperation between Pakistan and Iran,” the Iranian envoy had told APP on the sidelines of an event.

