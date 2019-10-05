Pak-Iran travel gate at Taftan to remain closed for 16 days

Pakistan-Iran traveling gate “Raahdari” at Taftan area of Chagai district will remain closed for the next sixteen days from today.

The people who had recently crossed through this gate and their permits expired would be allowed to return back to their homes from both sides.

Earlier today, Prime Minister Imran Khan advised people of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) against crossing the Line of Control (LoC) to help fellow besieged Kashmiris in the other occupied part of the valley, as it will only cement India’s narrative of ‘Islamic terrorism.’

In a tweet, Prime Minister Khan empathized with the people of AJK saying, “I understand the anguish of the Kashmiris in AJK seeing their fellow Kashmiris in IOJK [Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir] under an inhumane curfew for over 2 months.”

He cautioned that anyone crossing the LoC from AJK to provide humanitarian aid or support for Kashmiri struggle will play into the hands of the Indian narrative.

