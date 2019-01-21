Pak Naval Chief visits Bahrain

MANAMA: Chief of Pakistan Navy Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi paid an official visit to Bahrain on Monday (today), the spokesperson of Pak Navy reported.

The Pakistan Naval Chief was received by the head of the Royal Bahrain Naval Force at their headquarters. The homage was also presented in a traditional way to Admiral Abbasi.

The Navy’s spokesperson informed that the commanders of Bahrain National Guard and Bahrain Coast Guard also called on the chief of Pakistan Navy and discussed the professional matters, alongside deliberating upon the maritime issues of mutual interest.

During his visit, the Naval Chief highlighted the role and determination of Pakistan in its war against terror while specifically shedding light on the steps taken by the Navy for the regional maritime security patrol.

Admiral Abbasi also briefed the commander of Royal Bahrain Naval Force regarding the multilateral naval exercise – Amn’19 – taking place in Karachi in February 2019.

The commander of Royal Bahrain Naval Force also commended the services of the Pakistan Navy in maintaining peace and stability in the region.

The visit of the Naval chief will strengthen the bilateral ties between the maritime forces of either countries, the Naval spokesperson added.

