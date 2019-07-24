Pak Navy inaugurates new campus of Bahria Model College in Gwadar

GWADAR: Pakistan Navy has inaugurated a new campus of Bahria Model College in the city of Gwadar, Balochistan.

According to the spokesperson of Pakistan Navy, the facility was inaugurated by Commander Coast Vice Admiral Muhammad Fayyaz Gilani.

The college campus has been equipped with the latest facilities and currently, 523 students are enrolled in it.

Vice Admiral Muhammad Fayaz said Pakistan Navy is working for the development of coastal areas and improve the living standards of people in the area.

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government has been putting efforts to transform Gwadar into a developed and smart port city of international standards with effective urban strategies.

Last month, Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Reform Makhdum Khusro Bakhtiar said that a robust policy was being devised to turn the coastal city into a regional hub of trade and business activities.

According to the statement issued from the ministry, Bakhtiar emphasized that the rights of the local population would be protected and they would be facilitated in every possible manner.

