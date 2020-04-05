Pak Navy distributes ration among deserving families in different parts of country

Pakistan Navy has distributed ration among thousands of deserving families in different parts of the country, including coastal and creek areas.

According to the spokesperson of Pakistan Navy, the ration was distributed among low income employees of various organizations in Karachi as well as fishermen of suburbs. Besides, residents of shanty towns in Islamabad and Lahore were provided with essential items, he said.

The Spokesperson said that Pakistan Navy is also actively playing its role in the awareness campaign against the Coronavirus pandemic in addition to serving humanity.

Earlier on March 31, Naval Chief Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi announced to donate his one month’s salary to the relief fund announced by Prime Minister Imran Khan in the fight against COVID-19.

As per details, the Vice-Admiral, Rear Admiral and officers to the rank of Commodore will donate three days’ salary, while all other officers will donate two days’ salary to the relief fund.

Earlier, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Jawed Bajwa also announced to donate his one month’s salary in the fight against coronavirus.

