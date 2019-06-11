Pak Navy all time ready to cope with security challenges: naval chief

ISLAMABAD: Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi here on Tuesday said that Pakistan Navy was all time ready to cope with maritime security challenges faced by the country.

Addressing the participants of a course at National Defense University in Islamabad, Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi said that Pakistan Navy was being made an impregnable force in all four dimensions. He dilated upon his vision about Pakistan Navy and ongoing projects of the force.

The naval chief said, “We as a nation need to exploit the maritime resources associated with CPEC and Gwadar Port. Pakistan is endowed with rich water resources that can help strengthen the national economy.”

He directed the course participants to get guidance from Islam and Ideology of Pakistan for their future course of action.

Read More: Pakistan Navy successfully test fire missile in Arabian Sea

Earlier on April 23, in an impressive fire power display, Pakistan Navy had successfully test fired missile in the North Arabian Sea.

According to Pakistan Navy spokesperson, the indigenously developed Cruise Missile, had Anti-Ship and Land Attack capability. Vice Admiral Kaleem Shaukat, Vice Chief of the Naval Staff had witnessed the live firing onboard Pakistan Navy Ship.

Comments

comments