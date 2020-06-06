Pak Nigehban application for COVID-19 introduced by NCOC

ISLAMABAD: Chief Executive Officer, National Information Board of Information Technology Shabahat Ali Shah on Saturday expanded upon the operational capacity of newly launched Pak-Nigehban App, ARY News reported.

Shabahat Ali Shah said that the mobile and computer application will allow users to see availability of beds/vents and capacity/usage in real-time at various health centers across the country.

Rescue workers will be able to check-in a patient to nearby healthcare facilities with the help of the app, Shah added.

Shabahat Ali Shah also said that the application features will also allow users to locate the nearest laboratory with coronavirus testing capacity.

He also said that the application data is refreshed on a daily basis to provide an up to date picture of healthcare situation in Pakistan.

