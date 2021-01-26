KARACHI: Despite 14 longs hours on Tuesday no recovery could be updated after the nationwide tickets reservation system crashed as the software team of the Pakistan Railways has yet to diagnose the issue, ARY News reported.

Since at least 14 hours, no online ticket bookings could be entertained, while over the counter bookings have been impeded for 12 hours, which reportedly has translated into the loss of hundreds of thousands of rupees.

The sufferings of both staffers and commuters have heightened as ticket checking is being done manually without reservation charts.

It was reported in the early morning today that the passengers face problems as the ticket reservation system of the Pakistan Railways crashed across Pakistan.

The booking offices of PR, scheduled to open 8 in the morning have not opened yet at the Cantt, City, Landhi railways stations. The passengers willing to travel through Pakistan Railways are facing hardships in getting their reservations.

The reservation system could not be restored despite the passage of three hours, while the already loss-running entity is facing more losses due to the crash of the system.

Last week, Federal Minister for Railways Azam Swati had said that the government is taking effective steps to make the Pakistan Railway a profitable entity.

