Pak, Russia agree to enhance parliamentary exchanges to deepen bilateral ties   

MOSCOW: Pakistan and Russia agreed to enhance parliamentary exchanges to deepen bilateral cooperation and develop understanding for each other’s view, Radio Pakistan reported on Thursday.

The resolve to this effect was expressed at 4th round of bilateral political consultations between Pakistan and Russia held in Moscow on 2nd of this month.

Additional Secretary Zaheer A. Janjua and I.V. Morgulov, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation, led their respective delegations.

The two sides held a comprehensive review of the bilateral relations and identified areas for further cooperation in political, economic, trade, investment, defence, energy, agriculture, education, culture and tourism.

Earlier on July 2, Russian Ground Forces Commander-in-Chief General Oleg Salyukov had met with Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa at GHQ Rawalpindi.

According to Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), during the meeting, General Oleg Salyukov had lauded the sacrifices of Pakistan Army in a war against terrorism.

Matters of bilateral interests, bilateral cooperation, regional situation and other issues had come under discussion in the meeting.

