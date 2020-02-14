Pak-Saudi joint military exercise ‘AL-SAMSAAM VII’ begins  

RAWALPINDI: A two-week-long Joint Exercise “AL-SAMSAAM VII” between the Royal Saudi Land Forces and Pakistan Army troops commenced at Hafr Al-Batin in Saudi Arabia, said Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

According to the military’s media wing, Commander of Royal Saudi Land Forces, Northern Region, Major General Saleh bin Ahmed Al Zehrani was the chief guest on the occasion.

Joint Exercise ‘SAMSAAM VII’ will focus on counter-terrorism operations including cordon and search, combat patrols and dealing with IEDs.

The drill is a series of ongoing bilateral military exercises between the Saudi Forces and Pakistan Army, said ISPR.

It provides participating troops an opportunity to benchmark their respective operational practices and procedures as well as learn from each other’s experiences.

Earlier on January 13, the Pakistan-Bahrain joint military exercise ‘AL BADAR-IV 2020’ had culminated in Pabbi, said Inter-Services Public Relations on Thursday.

According to the military’s media wing, the closing ceremony of the joint military exercise had been held at National Counter Terrorism Centre in Pabbi.

Troops from Kingdom of Bahrain National Guard and Pakistan’s Special Service Group (SSG) had participated in the exercise.

The two weeks long exercise had focused on counter-terrorism techniques including cordon and search operations, built-up area clearance with combat aviation support, the statement had added.

