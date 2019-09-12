Pak Army soldier martyred in Indian firing along LoC

RAWALPINDI: A Pakistan Army soldier has been martyred due to unprovoked firing by the Indian forces across the restive Line of Control (LoC) at Haji Peer sector in Azad Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday, said Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

According to a statement issued by the military’s media wing, sepoy Ghulam Rasool embraced martyrdom during unprovoked firing by the Indian troop across the LoC.

Sepoy Ghulam Rasool hailed from Bahawalnagar district of Punjab.

Earlier on August 16, another Pakistani soldier had been martyred in unprovoked firing by India in Buttal Sector along the Line of Control (LoC), Director General Inter-Services Public Relations Major General Asif Ghafoor had said.

In a tweet, DG ISPR had said, “Another brave son of soil laid his life in the line of duty. Sepoy Muhammad Sheeraz embraced shahadat due to Indian firing in Buttal Sector along LoC.”

