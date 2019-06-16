Pak Suzuki Motor Company launches Alto 660cc

ISLAMABAD: Pak Suzuki Motor Company Limited hosted a launch event to introduce The All New ALTO 660cc.The event was held at Pak China Friendship Center in Islamabad on June 15, 2019.

All new Alto has been developed keeping in mind the Pakistani customers’ needs of a compact yet high-performance utility-based car and it is fully equipped to cater to modern day requirements.

Following are highlights of the All New Alto:

The All New ALTO is manufactured by Pak Suzuki Motor Company Limited at the Bin Qasim Plant, Karachi.

It comes with a modern and sleek Hatchback Aerodynamic design. The product incorporates a high-rigidity, low-weight body that maximizes performance and is in line with the latest international trends. It is equipped with an advanced R-Series 660cc Engine that optimizes Fuel Efficiency and provides extraordinary driving pleasure.

The All New ALTO also incorporates advanced SAFETY FEATURES i.e.

(a) Dual Front SRS AIRBAGS.

(b) Anti-Lock Braking System

(c) Keyless Entry with Immobilizer

The All-New ALTO is the first ever locally manufactured 660cc model that comes with the advanced safety features. It comes with Powerpack Features like (a) Electronic Power Steering (b) Electric Windows (c) Electrically Adjustable Retractable Side View Mirrors (d) Touch Screen Multimedia Player with Screen Mirroring option.

The All-New Alto is compact, yet it boasts of spacious interiors. The All-New ALTO comes with a Standard Warranty of 3 years or up to 60,000 kms (whichever comes first).

The All New ALTO will be on display at over 165+ Pak Suzuki Dealerships nationwide covering more than 95 cities where customers can witness the product and avail TEST DRIVES.

With a strong brand positioning coupled with Pak Suzuki’s reliability, the All New ALTO is all set to make an impressive debut on Pakistani roads. It is certainly THE CAR FOR THE NEW GENERATION.

Mr. SHUJI OISHI, Global Automobile Marketing- Advisor at Suzuki Motor Corporation, has honored us with his presence at the inauguration ceremony of the All New ALTO.

In his speech he apprised that Pakistan has always been an exceptional market for Suzuki, leading with a

market share of more than 50% for the last two decades.

He informed that Suzuki Motor Corporation, Japan, sees Pakistan as a dynamic market with great potential for growth in the years to come and SMC will introduce more innovative products in Pakistan in future.

Mr. Masafumi Harano- MD & CEO Pak Suzuki Motor Company shared his vision that Pakistan is one of the fastest growing economy globally and the automobile industry is all geared to grow here further.

Pak Suzuki has a major contribution towards technological advancement of the Automobile Sector and has played a major role in developing the largest domestic vendor base.

He reiterated that the new Alto will cater well to the new generation, and thanked Pakistan’s customers for making Suzuki their way of life.

Launch Price (inclusive of F.E.D)

VX: PKR : 999,000 VXR: PKR 1,101,000 VXL AGS PKR: 1,295,000

