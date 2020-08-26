Strong Pak-US ties imperative for peace, stability in region: FM Qureshi

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Wednesday said that strong Pakistan-U.S. relationship was mutually beneficial and important for peace and stability in the region and beyond, ARY News reported.

Talking to US Charge de Affairs Paul Jones who paid a farewell call on the foreign minister in Islamabad today, Shah Mahmood Qureshi appreciated his efforts in building the bilateral relationship during the last two years.

During the meeting, the foreign minister highlighted the grave human rights and humanitarian situation in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

He stressed that the international community must take steps to help alleviate the sufferings of the Kashmiri people and realization of their legitimate rights. The U.S. had a crucial role in this regard, the foreign minister added.

FM Qureshi said that Pakistan had played an important role in the Afghan peace and reconciliation process.

He maintained that the process had now reached a crucial phase and all Afghan sides should seize this historic opportunity and commence the intra-Afghan negotiations at the earliest to achieve an inclusive and comprehensive political settlement.

Read More: Outgoing US ambassador calls on COAS Qamar Javed Bajwa: ISPR

Earlier on August 19, Outgoing United States (US) Ambassador to Pakistan Paul W. Jones had met Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa, on his farewell visit.

According to the ISPR, COAS Qamar Javed Bajwa had thanked the US Charge d’Affairs for his services and contributions in Pakistan.

Ambassador Paul W. Jones had also appreciated Pakistan’s positive role for Afghan peace and reconciliation process and ensuring peace and stability in the region.

Comments

comments