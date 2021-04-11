Pakistan records 114 coronavirus deaths, 5,050 infections in past 24 hours

ISLAMABAD: The novel coronavirus has claimed 114 more lives in Pakistan during the past 24 hours, lifting the overall death toll to 15,443, ARY News reported on Sunday.

The latest statistics of the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) showed the COVID-19 has claimed 114 more lives and 5,050 fresh infections were reported during the period.

During the period of a day, the total count of active cases was recorded at 73,078 and the positivity rate stood at 10.96 per cent.

The health facilities across the country conducted 46,066 coronavirus detection tests, taking the total number of COVID-19 tests to 10,734,960 since the first case was reported.

According to the statistics, the total number of patients suffering from sensitive health condition stands at 4,143.

Read more: COVID-19: Punjab govt issues fresh SOPs for Ramazan

Overall 631,700 people have recovered from the virus including 4,139 who have regained their health from COVID-19 during the past 24 hours.

On Saturday, amid the third wave of coronavirus in the country, the Punjab government issued special SOPs and guidelines for mosques to be implemented during Ramazan.

The SOPs had been issued by Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department.

Comments

comments