Pakistan’s 162 healthcare workers die in battle with COVID-19

ISLAMABAD: As many as 16,519 healthcare workers have been infected while battling the outbreak of COVID-19 in the country, ARY News reported on Thursday.

According to sources at Ministry of National Health, so far 9,870 doctors, 2,355 nurses and 4,294 other staff of hospitals have contracted the coronavirus.

While battling the deadly outbreak of COVID-19 in the country 162 healthcare workers have lost their lives , the health ministry sources said.

Overall 16,046 medical workers have recovered from the virus while 297 are under isolation after testing positive for COVID-19 at homes and 14 under treatment at hospitals, the ministry’s sources said.

Most of the medical workers infected by the virus and deceased belong to Sindh. As per the province-wise breakup, in Sindh, 5,816 health workers were infected by coronavirus while 56 died in the disease. In Punjab, 3,477 healthcare workers contracted the coronavirus and 29 of them died. In KP, 3,939 healthcare workers were diagnosed with the Covid-19 and 43 of them died.

In Islamabad, 1,508 medical workers contracted the coronavirus and 13 of them died. In Balochistan 822 healthcare workers and in Azad Kashmir 726 health workers contracted the coronavirus and 09 of them died in each region. While in Gilgit-Baltistan, 231 medical workers contracted coronavirus and three of them died.

The COVID-19 positivity ratio in Pakistan has surged to 3 per cent over the past 24 hours.

According to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) data, 46 more people lost their lives, lifting the nationwide fatalities to 21,874.

The country’s caseload climbed to 9,45,184 after 1,119 more people tested positive for the deadly virus during 24 hours.

