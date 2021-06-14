Pakistan’s 16,501 healthcare workers contract coronavirus, 162 die

ISLAMABAD: As many as 16,501 healthcare workers have been infected while battling the outbreak of COVID-19 in the country, quoting sources ARY News reported on Monday.

According to sources at Ministry of National Health, so far 9,856 doctors, 2,353 nurses and 4,292 other staff of hospitals have contracted the coronavirus.

While battling the deadly outbreak of COVID-19 in the country 162 healthcare workers have lost their lives , the health ministry sources said.

Overall 16,007 medical workers have recovered from the virus while 316 are under isolation after testing positive for COVID-19 at homes and 16 under treatment at hospitals, the ministry’s sources said.

Most of the medical workers infected by the virus and deceased belong to Sindh. As per the province-wise breakup, in Sindh, 5,810 health workers were infected by coronavirus while 56 died in the disease. In Punjab, 3,477 healthcare workers contracted the coronavirus and 29 of them died. In KP, 3,935 healthcare workers were diagnosed with the Covid-19 and 43 of them died.

In Islamabad, 1,501 medical workers contracted the coronavirus and 13 of them died. In Balochistan 822 healthcare workers and in Azad Kashmir 726 health workers contracted the coronavirus and 09 of them died in each region. While in Gilgit-Baltistan, 230 medical workers contracted coronavirus and three of them died.

The Covid-19 pandemic has claimed 34 more lives in Pakistan over the past 24 hours, taking the nationwide death toll to 21,723.

According to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) data, the country’s caseload climbed to 942,189 after 1,019 more people tested positive for the deadly virus during this period.

Comments

comments