Pakistan has 32 polio cases currently: Babar Atta

ISLAMABAD: At present, there are 32 polio cases in Pakistan, the focal person to Prime Minister Imran Khan on polio eradication, Babar Atta, said.

He said when the anti-polio drive was started in 1994, the number of paralyzed children was 22,000, which has decreased to 32 today.

In 90 percent of polio cases, it was revealed that the affected children were said to be vaccinated, however, when the result of blood tests ascertained that the kids were not vaccinated, Atta said.

The spokesperson called for more awareness among people about the crippling disease and its prevention.

Speaking about the propaganda against the drive, he said about 500 to 700 Facebook pages have been blocked which were propagating negative content regarding the anti-polio vaccination.

The four-day anti-polio campaign will again kick-off in eleven districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) from July 15. The drive will cover areas of Swabi, Swat, Buner, Shangla, Tor Ghar, Lower and Upper Kohistan, Kolai-Palas, Battagram, Mansehra and Haripur districts.

The campaign is being kept specific to the districts where fresh cases of polio have recently been reported.

Comments

comments