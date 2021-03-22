Pakistan to receive 60,000 doses of China’s CanSino vaccine this month

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan will receive the fourth shipment of a Chinese COVID-19 vaccine this month, ARY News reported on Monday, citing sources.

The sources said the shipment containing 60,000 doses of CanSino Biologics COVID-19 vaccine will arrive in Islamabad on March 26 while the fifth batch of the vaccine will reach the country on March 31.

They said the government has asked China for shipment of one million doses. So far, Pakistan has received three shipments of Sinopharm vaccine as Beijing has donated 1.5 million doses to Islamabad.

Pakistan is currently vaccinating frontline healthcare workers and citizens over the age of 60 free of cost using Sinopharm doses donated by China.

The third batch of the Chinese vaccine had arrived in Islamabad last week.

