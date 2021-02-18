ISLAMABAD: The special assistant to prime minister on health Dr Faisal Sultan held a press briefing earlier on Thursday saying Pakistan in amongst the 65 countries that are administering the vaccine to the masses as the safety of frontline workers is the top priority, ARY News reported.

SAPM Sultan expressed gratitude towards the frontline workers for their invaluable contribution in curbing the Covid-19 spread. “I salute them,” he said.

The SAPM noted so far some 52,000 health workers have received their jabs.

He said health workers who are registered with the government need not wait to get their shots while noting that they are being given vaccine doses imported from China.

Separately he said that the senior citizens, those aged above 65 years, may sign up for their doses by sending their CNIC numbers to 1166, as the drive to jab them will begin from early March.

He said that by the month of June, the country shall have additional vaccine quanitity to disembark on vaccinating more people.

Separately in a fortunate development to have reported today, Pakistan will start getting the batches of coronavirus vaccines from COVID-19 Vaccines Global Access (COVAX) from next month, said sources.

Sources closer to the National Institute of Health (NIH) told ARY News that the first batch of free-of-cost coronavirus vaccines will arrive in Pakistan by the end of March.

The WHO’s institution will provide free-of-cost COVID-19 vaccines for the 20 per cent population of Pakistan and the country will get overall 45.5 million doses from the Covax is co-led by the World Health Organization, the Gavi vaccine alliance, and the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations.

