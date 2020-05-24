Pakistan welcomes Afghan govt-Taliban ceasefire for Eidul Fitr

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Sunday welcomed an announcement by the Taliban and Afghanistan’s president to observe a three-day ceasefire during Eid that began Sunday to mark the end of the holy month of Ramazan.

“Pakistan welcomes announcements by the Taliban and the Afghanistan Government about ceasefire on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr,” Foreign Office spokesperson Ayesha Farooqui tweeted.

“While extending Eid greetings to our Afghan brethren, we pray for a peaceful, stable and prosperous Afghanistan.’

On Saturday night, the Taliban announced a three-day ceasefire with the Afghan government on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr.

Afghan President Ashraf Ghani, welcoming the ceasefire announcement by the Taliban, said the Afghan government extends the offer of peace, adding that he has instructed Afghan security forces to comply with the three-day truce and to defend only if attacked.

