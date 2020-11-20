Pakistan has greatest stake in Afghan peace: PM Imran Khan  

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday said that his visit to Kabul yesterday was another step towards conveying Pakistan’s commitment to peace in Afghanistan, ARY NEWS reported.

In a series of messages posted on his Twitter timeline, the prime minister said that he had never believed in military solutions which is why he always believed that in Afghanistan peace would be achieved through political dialogue.

After the Afghans, we have the greatest stake in this peace as it will allow for connectivity & trade, bringing prosperity to both Afghans & Pakistanis. Our people in the tribal areas, who have suffered the ravages of the war in Afghanistan, will esp benefit from peace & trade. — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) November 20, 2020



“After the Afghans, we have the greatest stake in this peace as it will allow for connectivity [and] trade, bringing prosperity to both Afghans [and] Pakistanis,” he said.

He further said that their people in the tribal areas, who have suffered the ravages of the war in Afghanistan, will especially benefit from peace and trade.

Imran Khan visited Kabul on Thursday where while addressing a press conference alongside Afghan President Ashraf Ghani, he said peace in Afghanistan guarantees peace in the region.

After holding a one-on-one meeting between the two top leaders, PM Imran Khan showed concern over increasing violence in Afghanistan despite ongoing peace talks.

Read more: PM Imran, Afghan president hold one-on-one meeting in Kabul

Pakistan would be happier over peace in Afghanistan and added that Islamabad played its role in peace talks. He also assured every possible support of Pakistan for peace in Afghanistan.

The premier underlined the need to further strengthen economic ties between both the neighboring countries. He also thanked Afghan President Ashraf Ghani for inviting him to visit Kabul.

Comments

comments