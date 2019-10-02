Pakistan desires resumption of Afghan peace talks: Shah Mehmood Qureshi

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi has said Pakistan desires for the resumption of Afghan peace talks, reported ARY News on Wednesday.

The foreign minister said the solution of Afghan conflict lies under talks only. “The issue cannot be resolved through military action.”

The FM said Prime Minister Imran Khan in his recent meeting with US President Donald Trump had also emphasized the need for resumption of Afghan peace talks.

Earlier in the day, a 11 member contingent of the Afghan Taliban under the leadership of Mullah Baradar had arrived in Islamabad.

An official spokesman for the Taliban in a tweet had confirmed their arrival.

American Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation Zalmay Khalilzad is already in Islamabad indicating a possible restart for the recently ‘called off’ Afghan peace talks.

Zalmay Khalilzad had reached Pakistan prior with a 5 member delegation from China.

Afghanistan Reconciliation representative for State Department (US) Zalmay Khalilzad called upon the Prime Minister of Pakistan, Imran Khan during his recently concluded visit to America where he went to raise awareness over ongoing atrocities in Indian occupied Kashmir (IoK).

Both dignitaries discussed the ongoing situation in Afghanistan and the apparent dissolution of the Afghan peace process.

