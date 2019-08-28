‘Afghanistan twisting facts about firing incidents along Pak-Afghan border’

Web Analytics
ISLAMABAD: Pakistan regretted on Wednesday the Afghan government’s twisting of facts about some recent incidents of firing along the Pakistan-Afghanistan border.

The Foreign Office in a statement said as a matter of policy, Pakistan does not fire across the Pak-Afghan border.

“Cross border attacks by terrorists on Army/FC posts are responded to in self-defense only,” it clarified.

The FO said Islamabad had formally shared locations of terrorist camps in the bordering areas and requested the Government of Afghanistan to bring these areas under their effective control with the deployment of security forces.

“We hope Afghanistan will do the needful in line with the mutual understanding of these issues.”

