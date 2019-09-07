Pakistan Air Force always ready to protect blue skies of country: Air Chief

ISLAMABAD: Chief of Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan says Pakistan Air Force is ever ready to protect the blue skies of the country.

Addressing Martyrs’ Day ceremony at Air Headquarters in Islamabad on Saturday, he said “PAF’s glaring victory against the enemy during Operation Swift Retort showed the world the capability of our Shaheens,” Radio Pakistan reported.

The Air Chief said, “Sacrifices of our forefathers demand unity and patriotism amongst us.”

Talking about the Kashmir issue, he said we stand shoulder to shoulder with the Kashmiri brothers in their struggle for the right of self-determination.

Later, Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan laid floral wreath and offered Fateha at the Martyrs’ Monument.

Principal Staff Officers and a large number of Airmen attended the ceremony.

In connection with the PAF Day, a wreath-laying ceremony was also held at the grave of country’s youngest Nishan-e-Haider Pilot Officer Rashid Minhas Shaheed in Karachi.

A PAF Contingent led by Air Vice Marshal Ghulam Abbas Ghumman, the Air Officer Commanding, the Southern Air Command, offered Fateha and laid floral wreath at the grave of Rashid Minhas Shaheed on behalf of the Air Chief.

The contingent paid homage to the young pilot who sacrificed his life in the defence of motherland, showing exceptional courage and determination.

