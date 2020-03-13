The World Health Organisation’s country representative to Pakistan, Dr Palitha Gunarathna Mahipala, on Thursday night visited the Jinnah International Airport Karachi (JIAP) and expressed satisfaction with the arrangements for the screening of passengers, ARY News reported.

“I have spent almost an hour at the Karachi International Airport and I’m quite satisfied with the screening arrangements at the airport. There are two setups for screening and they are quite satisfactory. I have given some suggestions to authorities, but overall I’m satisfied with the arrangements,” Dr Palitha said.

WHO’s country representative arrived at the Karachi airport and visited the screening points at the international arrival, met the health staff and airport officials and lauded their efforts for preventing the entry of suspected COVID-19 patients into the country undetected.

Earlier in the day, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa cabinet will hold an emergency meeting to review preparation and arrangements of all relevant departments amid coronavirus threat.

The provincial cabinet meeting is scheduled to discuss 10-point agenda with Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mehmood Khan in the chair.

The cabinet meeting will also decide to raise the issue of closure of the Torkham border crossing between Pakistan and Afghanistan with the federal government.

