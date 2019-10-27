Web Analytics
TOPSHOT - Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi displays his ink-marked finger after casting his vote during the third phase of general elections at a polling station in Ahmedabad on April 23, 2019. - Prime Minister Narendra Modi was among tens of millions of people to cast ballots as India holds a 'Super Tuesday' of voting in its marathon election. (Photo by PUNIT PARANJPE / AFP)

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan denies airspace usage to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi after receiving a formal request from the neighbour, ARY News reported on Sunday.

Foreign Minister of Pakistan, Shah Mehmood Qureshi said the decision was taken in regards to ‘black day’ being observed across Pakistan.

Read More: Black Day: President, PM Reaffirm Pakistan’s Unflinching Support To Kashmiris

“India has consistently carried out grave atrocities and inflicted tremendous pain and misery upon innocent Kashmiris who have been landlocked and cut-off from the outside world for more than 80 days since India’s unilateral annexation of a disputed territory, said FM Qureshi.

“We will not allow Modi to use Pakistan’s airspace, the Indian High commission is being informed in this regard.”

Earlier in the day, Pakistan reassured its support for besieged Kashmiri people on the occasion of Kashmir Black Day.

Read More: We salute Kashmiris’ sacrifices for self-determination right: Awan

In a press release, the Foreign Office said: “On this day 72 long years ago, Indian forces landed in Srinagar to occupy and oppress the innocent people of Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IOJ&K) in a clear violation of international law and norms.”

On 5th August, the same India has endeavored to rob the people of IOJ&K of their last semblance of independence and autonomy by indulging in a shambolic, illegal fraudulence and by accepting to lead to a demographic change in occupied Kashmir, the FO added.

