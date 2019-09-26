Pakistan announces closure of Afghanistan border for two days

ISLAMABAD: In view of the upcoming Presidential election in Afghanistan, Pakistan on Thursday decided to close all passageways and cargo terminals, except for emergency patients, along the Afghanistan border for two days with effect from tomorrow (Friday), ARY News reported.

In view of the upcoming Presidential election and in support of domestic transition in Afghanistan, it has been decided to close all passageways / Cargo terminals (except for emergency patients) on 27-28 September 2019, said Foreign Office in a statement.

The statement said that it has been decided to enhance the strict security check of all pedestrian and trading vehicles till Sunday.

On Saturday, Afghans will vote in the country’s fourth presidential election. Twice delayed because of security fears, the election comes amid an intense wave of violence fueled in part by the collapse of peace talks between the United States and Taliban leaders earlier this month.

