Proud to join Pakistan Army, says first female Lt Gen Nigar Johar

ISLAMABAD: First female Lieutenant General and the Surgeon General of Pakistan Army, Nigar Johar on Tuesday said that Pakistan Army believes in merit and her elevation to the post was a testament to it, ARY NEWS quoted excerpts from an interview to BBC.

During her special interview with the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC), Lieutenant General Nigar Johar said that it was not difficult to achieve one’s destiny if they perform well.

“Success and progress require hard work and it does not involve any gender discrimination,” Niagr Johar said adding that women are successfully playing their part in every sector in the country.

Women enjoy respect and a special status in Pakistani society, she said and further asserted that they enjoy all sorts of safety in the country.

Surgeon General Nigar Johar said that she was proud to join Pakistan Army and her elevation to the lieutenant general and surgeon general ranks was a testament that Pakistan Army believes in merit.

She further said that the armed forces are working alongside the government to tackle COVID-19 in the country.

It is pertinent to mention here that General Nigar Johar became the first woman officer in the history of Pakistan Army to reach the rank of Lieutenant General on June 30.

Major General Nigar Johar, HI (M) has been promoted as Lieutenant General, said the Inter-Services Public Relations in a statement on Tuesday.

According to ISPR, Johar also holds the accolade for becoming the first Surgeon General of the Pakistan Army.

In 2017, she became the third woman officer to reach the rank of major general.

The lieutenant general belongs to the Panjpir village in Swabi district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Lt Gen Johar’s father Colonel Qadir also served in the ISI.

Swabi has produced some noticeable male generals in the past but it is the first time that a woman has reached the status of such a highly ranked army officer.

