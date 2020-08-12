Pakistan Army, Navy continue relief operation in Dadu

DADU: Pakistan Army and Navy troops on Wednesday continued relief efforts in various parts of Dadu to help the flood-affected people.

According to Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), special heli sorties flew for evacuating stranded people including women, children and elderly people to safer places. They were provided with cooked meals and necessary medical care.

More than 34,000 cooked ration packs have been distributed so far. Water, eatables and dry rations were also flown to people affected by hill torrent and floods.

Pakistan Navy hovercraft also placed at Johi Goth to augment relief efforts. More than 150 people were provided with medical care.

Pakistan Army last week had initiated rescue activities in the city after a breach in the Nai Gaj Dam badly affected 12 nearby villages.

The heavy rainfall during the fourth monsoon spell had caused flooding in Nai Gaj and other drains.

According to reports, the water in Nai Gaj flowing at the level of 28 feet and more than 50 villages in its route were submerged.

