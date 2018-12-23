Pakistan Army organizes sports gala in Khuzdar

RAWALPINDI: Pakistan Army organised a two-week long colourful Sports Gala at Khuzdar, Balochistan , said the Inter-Services Public Relations on Sunday

According to the military’s media wing, the event is aimed at promoting healthy physical activities and sport culture for youth, included games of football, cricket, table tennis, badminton and marathon race.

More than 3500 students, both girls and boys, belonging to remote areas of Khuzdar Distt participated with zeal and enthusiasm, reads the statement.

It is pertinent to mention here that Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa had launched the ‘Khushhal Balochistan’ project in Quetta on November 23, 2017 to endure stability through social-economic development and security.

Earlier in September 2017, the army chief had said that Pakistan Army would continue assisting in the security and development of Balochistan, besides timely completion of uplift projects in the province.

“The armed forces are fulfilling their responsibilities in far-flung areas, which is commendable. We will keep rendering our duties with vigour and zeal,” said General Qamar on the second day of Eid ul Azha which he spent in Turbat and Gwadar areas of Balochistan.

