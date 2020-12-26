Four personnel martyred as Pakistan Army helicopter crashes in GB: ISPR

RAWALPINDI: A Pakistan Army Aviation helicopter crashed due to technical reasons during casualty evacuation in Minimarg area of Gilgit Baltistan, resulting in the martyrdom of four personnel, ARY NEWS reported quoting Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR).

According to the ISPR, the helicopter was evacuating the body of a martyred soldier Sepoy Abdul Qadeer to Combined Military Hospital (CMH) Skardu, when the incident occurred resulting in the martyrdom of four army personnel including two pilots.

The martyred personnel were identified as Pilot Major M. Hussain, Co Pilot Major Ayaz Hussain, Naik Inzimam Alam and Sepoy Muhammad Farooq.

Major Ayaz was a resident of Malir area in Karachi while Major Muhammad Hussain was a resident of Skardu’s Khaplu area. Both of them were married.

Moreover, Naik Inzimam Alam and Sepoy Farooq lived in Chakwal and Sahiwal areas of the Punjab province.

In July 2019, at least eighteen people including five crew members embraced martyrdom and twelve civilians were injured after a Pakistan Army Aviation aircraft on a routine training flight crashed in Rawalpindi.

According to the ISPR, the aircraft crashed in built up area resulting into 12 fatal civilian casualties.

The crew members martyred in the incident, including two pilots, were Lieutenant Colonel Saqib, Lieutenant Colonel Waseem, Naib Subedar Afzal, Havaldar Ibne Ameen and Havaldar Rehmat.

