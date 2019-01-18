Army responds to unprovoked firing at LoC; three Indian soldiers dead

RAWALPINDI: Responding to unprovoked firing by Indian military on civilian population, Pakistan Army troops on Friday shot dead three Indian soldiers and injured two others, ARY News reported.

According to media wing of the armed forces, the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR), “Indian troops initiated unprovoked fire in Khuiratta and Kotkhetera sectors along the Line of Control (LoC) targeting civil population.”

Pakistan Army troops responded effectively targeting Indian posts, said the ISPR.

It said that it had been confirmed that three Indian soldiers were killed and two others injured besides damage to an Indian post.

On Thursday, a citizen got injured as Indian troops resorted to unprovoked firing in Khuiratta sector along the LoC.

The Indian forces targeted civil population which resulted in injuries to a resident of Tain village, identified as, Muhammad Mushtaq.

The injured was shifted to a nearby medical facility, while Pakistan Army gave befitting response to the Indian aggression.

