‘Pakistan Army stands by Saudi armed forces’: COAS assures Saudi minister, advisor

RAWALPINDI: Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Media Turki Bin Abdullah Al-Shabanah and Military Advisor to the Minister of Defence Major General Talal Abdullah Al-Otaibi called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa at the General Headquarters here on Wednesday.

Regional security situation and matters of mutual interest came under discussion in the meeting, according to an Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) statement.

۔۔۔۔۔وجرى خلال اللقاء مناقشة الوضع الأمني الإقليمي والمسائل ذات الاهتمام المشترك.وقال معالي الفريق أول ركن باجوه إن البلدين لهما تاريخ من التعاون الدفاعي الذي تقدره باكستان تقديراً كبيراً.

وقال إن الجيش الباكستاني يقف مع القوات المسلحة السعودية في جميع المجالات. https://t.co/Jorf267LLq — DG ISPR (@OfficialDGISPR) July 31, 2019

Saudi Arabia’s Ambassador to Pakistan Nawaf Saeed Al Maliky was also present in the meeting.

Speaking on the occasion, COAS said both the countries have a history of defence cooperation which Pakistan greatly values.

“Pakistan Army stands by Saudi Armed Forces in all fields,” the army chief was quoted as assuing the visiting dignitaries.

COAS also expressed condolences on the death of Prince Bandar Bin Abdul Aziz Al-Saud.

