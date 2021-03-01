Web Analytics
Pakistan Army team spirit competition 2021 kicks off

Pakistan Army

RAWALPINDI: The 4th International Pakistan Army Team Spirit Competition 2021 commenced at the National Counter-Terrorism Center Pabbi near Kharian on Monday.

Besides eight domestic teams of the Pakistan Army, teams from eight allied countries will participate in the competition, according to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

Teams from Jordan, Sri Lanka, Turkey and Uzbekistan will take part as participants whereas Morocco, Indonesia, Kazakhstan and Tajikistan will be participating as observers in the three-day long competition.

The competition is designed to test tactical skills in physical and professional domains as well as agility of the participating teams to generate responses in challenging real-time field scenarios.

The 62-hour long event will subject the teams to various cross-domain scenarios and will encompass tasks including physical endurance, water obstacle crossing, close target reconnaissance and protective approach under chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear environment.

