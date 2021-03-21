Pakistan Army wins int’l adventure competition   

RAWALPINDI: The Pakistan Army team has won the gold medal at the 4th International Tri-Adventure Completion held in Nepal, ARY News reported, citing Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

According to the military’s media wing, the Pakistan Army team took part in the competition for the first time and clinched the gold medal and the title of the “Best International Team.”

As many as 20 teams from various countries participated in the four-day international adventure completion. The event took place from March 18 to March 21 in Nepal, said ISPR.

The competition was aimed at testing the physical endurance and mental agility of the participants.

Read More: Pakistan Army wins int’l military drill competition

Last year on October 15, the Pakistan Army had won an international military drill competition, known as the Pace Sticking Competition, for a third consecutive year in the United Kingdom (UK).

According to the military’s media wing, Pakistan Army had won the Pace Sticking Competition held at the Royal Military Academy Sandhurst in the United Kingdom.

“This is 3rd consecutive year that Pakistan won this competition. The Pakistan Military Academy represented Pakistan Army at the event,” ISPR had said.

Comments

comments