Pakistan condemns assassination of female judges in Kabul

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Sunday condemned the targeted attack on female judges of Afghanistan’s Supreme Court in Kabul and termed it a brutal act of terrorism, ARY NEWS reported quoting Foreign Office spokesman.

A spokesman of the foreign office said that they express regret over the incident as the country condemns any sort of terrorist activities.

“We have already reiterated calls for ceasefire and reduction in violence in the country,” the spokesman said adding that there is no military solution to the Afghan dispute and all sides in the conflict should focus on bringing peace in the country.

According to a Reuters report, unidentified gunmen killed two female judges from Afghanistan’s Supreme Court on Sunday morning, police said, adding to a wave of assassinations in Kabul and other cities while government and Taliban representatives have been holding peace talks in Qatar.

The two judges, who have not yet been named, were killed and their driver wounded, in an attack at around 8:30 am, police said, adding the case was being investigated by security forces.

A spokesman for the Taliban said its fighters were not involved.

Afghan President Ashraf Ghani issued a statement condemning attacks on civilians by the Taliban and other militant groups. Ghani said “terror, horror and crime” was not a solution to Afghanistan’s problem.

