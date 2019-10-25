Pakistan attaches great importance to its relations with Iran: President Alvi

BAKU: President Dr. Arif Alvi met with his Iranian counterpart Hassan Rouhani on the sidelines of 18th Non-Aligned Movement Summit in Baku on Friday, ARY News reported.

According to statement issued by his office, President Alvi said that Pakistan considers Iran as an important country as both countries share more than 900 km border.

“A strong people-to-people contact has further strengthened the bond of friendship between the two countries”, he added

Speaking on the occasion, the president said that both the countries need to fully utilize the trade potential to further enhance bilateral economic relations.

He briefed the Iranian president on the continuous lockdown and grave human rights violations in Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

The president thanked the Iranian leadership for its continued commitment and support towards oppressed people of occupied Kashmir.

Read More: President Alvi arrives in Baku to attend Non Aligned Movement Summit

Earlier in the day, President Dr. Arif Alvi had arrived in Baku to attend the Non Aligned Movement (NAM) Summit, Deputy Prime Minister of Azerbaijan Ali Akhmedov received the President at the airport.

As many as two dozen heads of state and governments had arrived in Azerbaijan, to attend a two-day summit. Since becoming a NAM member in May 2011, Azerbaijan is hosting the summit for the first time.

Comments

comments