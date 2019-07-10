Pakistan attaches great importance to its relations with Indonesia: COAS Bajwa

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Wednesday said that Pakistan attached great importance to its relations with Indonesia, said Inter-Services Public Relations said.

Talking to Indonesian ambassador, who called on him at General Headquarters, General Bajwa said that Pakistan and Indonesia had strong historical and cultural relations, read the statement.

According to the military’s media wing, matters of bilateral interests, defence cooperation and other issues were came under discussion during the meeting.

Earlier on May 29, Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi had met his Indonesian counterpart to discuss bilateral ties along with regional and international matters.

Qureshi and Retno Marsudi had exchanged pleasantries while Qureshi congratulated the Indonesian Foreign Minister on President, Joko Widodo’s second victory in the general elections.

Qureshi had told Marsudi that Pakistan looked at Indonesia as a country of great value and importance in the region.

