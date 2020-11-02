ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Monday strongly condemned an attack at the Kabul University in Afghanistan and expressed its grief over the loss of life in the terror incident, ARY NEWS reported quoting the Foreign Office spokesman.

Foreign Office Spokesman Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri while condemning the incident said that Pakistan stands alongside the Afghan people in this difficult time and condole with the families of the victims.

#Pakistan strongly condemns the mindless attack at #Kabul University today, resulting in loss of so many precious lives & injuries to many more. We extend our deepest sympathies & heartfelt condolences to families of victims & wish speedy recovery to wounded.@mfa_afghanistan pic.twitter.com/yXWkJMXoQF — Spokesperson 🇵🇰 MoFA (@ForeignOfficePk) November 2, 2020



We strongly oppose all sorts of terror acts, said the foreign office while reiterating the country’s stance of continuing its support for the peaceful and stable Afghanistan.

It is pertinent to mention here that gunmen attacked Kabul University’s campus on Monday, killing at least 10 students and trading fire with security forces, a senior Afghan government source and witnesses said.

The attackers were targeting students and fired on them as they fled in the Afghan capital, one witness said.

“They were shooting at every student they saw,” Fathullah Moradi told Reuters, saying he had managed to escape through one of the university’s gates with a group of friends.

The Taliban said their fighters were not involved in the assault. No other group immediately claimed responsibility.

Witnesses said the attack followed an explosion in the area.

“At least 10 killed many others wounded,” the senior government official told Reuters on condition of anonymity as he was not authorised to speak to media.

Several attackers had entered the campus and were fighting with security forces, interior ministry spokesman Tariq Arian said.

At least 15 people were injured, a police source said.

