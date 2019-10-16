‘Pakistan attractive destination for foreign investors’

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi said Pakistan has become an attractive destination in the region for foreign investors with a lot of investment opportunities in diverse areas of trade and industry.

Speaking at a function in Islamabad, he said Prime Minister Imran Khan is committed to the cause of poverty alleviation which will help check the growing disparity between the rich and the poor, to provide equal opportunities to all segments of the society, Radio Pakistan reported.

The president, however, said it is not the responsibility of a state alone to ensure the welfare of the poor but also the large business groups that can contribute and play their part in this regard.

While talking about the ongoing visit of British Royal couple, Duke and Duchess of Cambridge Prince William and Kate Middleton to Pakistan, he said such high levels visits are very helpful in improving bilateral relations.

The British Royal couple is currently in Pakistan on a five-day official visit. Yesterday, they called on President Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Later in the day, the Duke and Duchess attended a reception at the Pakistan National Monument in Islamabad hosted by the British High Commissioner to Pakistan Thomas Drew.

