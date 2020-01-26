Pakistan emerging as attractive destination for tourists: President Alvi  

ISLAMABAD: President Dr. Arif Alvi has said that Pakistan is emerging as an attractive destination for tourists and investors.

Addressing a ceremony of “Lahore Biennale 02” in Lahore, Dr. Alvi that Pakistan is opening up, and clouds of insecurity are no more there, Radio Pakistan reported.

The president said nothing is better than arts and culture which have ample potential to bring people together and strengthen social cohesion in society.

Dr Arif Alvi said it is important to encourage people to visit museums and other such places to connect themselves with history, arts and culture.

He said the opening of Kartarpur is a great step in many respects.

Read More: Condè Nast lists Pakistan as no.1 holiday destination for 2020

Last year on December 14, World’s best luxury travel magazine, Condé Nast Traveler had compiled the list of best holiday destinations for 2020 and Pakistan had topped it.

The list features 20 different holiday destinations, and Pakistan had been listed as number one for adventure travel.

It had been compiled keeping in mind the destinations are geographically diverse, ranging from eco-tourism to adventure. This was a welcome sign for the country which has seen an influx in international tourists and travel bloggers in recent times.

The magazine’s top three destinations were Pakistan, Plymouth in UK and Kyrgyzstan.

Comments

comments