Pakistan, Australia agree to enhance cooperation in water resources management

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and Australia have agreed to extend mutual cooperation and to work together in various sectors, particularly to improve water resources management, ARY News reported.

According to a statement issued by the ministry, the accord came at a meeting between Minister for Water Resources Muhammad Faisal Vawda and Australian High Commissioner to Pakistan Dr. Geoffrey Shaw in Islamabad on Wednesday.

Speaking on the occasion, Vawda said that based on the similarities of water resources, livestock and agriculture between Pakistan and Australia, both the countries can learn and get benefits from experiences of each other and can make joint efforts for the further advancement and improvement of these sectors particularly water sector.

Read More: Pakistan facing water scarcity due to Ineffective policies: President Alvi

He apprised the High Commissioner, about the steps taken by the incumbent government in the field of water resources and said that they were committed to improve this sector and to ensure the provision of facilities to the people of Pakistan, read the statement.

Matters pertaining to mutual cooperation particularly to improve the water resources and its related industry in Pakistan also came under discussion in the meeting.

On the occasion, the Australian high Commissioner appreciated the steps taken by the government in order to improve the water resources.

