Pakistan not to backtrack from its position on Kashmir: Shehryar Afridi

WATFORD CITY: Minister of State for States and Frontier Regions (Safron) Shehryar Khan Afridi on Thursday said that Pakistan will not backtrack from its principled position on Kashmir, Radio Pakistan reported.

Addressing British members of parliament and scholars in England, Afridi said that Prime Minister Imran Khan was truly representing the sentiments of the nation on Kashmir and added that the government will make no compromise on the issue.

He said that Pakistani nation was united on the Kashmir issue and added, “Pakistan is the only Muslim nuclear power today and all the Muslim countries look toward Pakistan in difficult times.”

The minister said that the world peace was threatened by Hindu extremists.

Earlier in the day, the Prime Minister of Pakistan, Imran Khan taking to the social networking website, Twitter had said that the Modi government in India was on an ethnic cleansing agenda and was committing a war crime in occupied Kashmir.

PM Imran Khan in a series of tweets called out the tyrannical regime of India and issued strongest reservations over the brutalities being enforced on innocent Kashmiris who had been land-locked and deprived of basic amenities of life since last 25 days.

