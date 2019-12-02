Pakistan Bar Council again suspends Farogh Naseem’s license

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Bar Council (PBC) again suspended Federal Minister for Law Farogh Naseem’s license to practice law after the latter has re-joined cabinet, ARY News reported on Monday.

Pakistan Bar Council (PBC) Vice Chairman, Amjad Shah in a statement, has said the certificate of Faroogh Naseem to practice as an Advocate again stands suspended by operation of law unless he [Faroogh Naseem] gets his Certificate restored after leaving the Office and applies to the Pakistan Bar Council for restoration.

“Muhammad Farogh Naseem, to practice as an Advocate was restored by the Pakistan Bar Council, on 28-11-2019, after he resigned from the office of Federal Minister for Law & Justice and submission of his application for the restoration,” reads a statement issued by Pakistan Bar Council.

“But since, subsequently, he has again re-joined the Federal Cabinet as Minister for Law & Justice, his Certificate to practice as an Advocate again stands suspended by operation of law and as such he is not entitled, under the law, to practice as an Advocate unless he gets his Certificate restored after leaving the said Office and applies to the Pakistan Bar Council for restoration.”

Former Federal Minister for Law, Farogh Naseem who had voluntarily relinquished his portfolio to fight Chief of the Armed Staff (COAS) Qamar Javed Bajwa’s tenure extension case rejoined the federal cabinet on November 29.

Earlier, on Nov 26, Farogh Naseem had resigned from his post to represent Gen Bajwa in the extension case.

